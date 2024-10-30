Harris, in Washington speech, says Trump seeks 'unchecked power'

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris warned Tuesday that Donald Trump was seeking "unchecked power" in a major election speech at the site where her rival riled up crowds before the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.



"America, this is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power," Harris told supporters near the White House in Washington.



AFP