White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

World News
2024-10-30 | 15:52
High views
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
0min
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

The White House, commenting on a proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon, stated that there are many reports and drafts being circulated, but they do not reflect the status of the negotiations.
 

