Kamala Harris says she has cast her mail-in vote in US election

2024-11-03 | 15:02
Kamala Harris says she has cast her mail-in vote in US election
Kamala Harris says she has cast her mail-in vote in US election

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that she has cast her vote in the U.S. election, dispatching a mail-in ballot to her home state of California.
 
"I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot," the Democratic nominee for president told reporters as she campaigned in the swing state of Michigan, adding that the ballot was "on its way to California."

AFP
 

