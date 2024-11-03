UN chief's 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia

World News
2024-11-03 | 15:39
High views
UN chief's 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" on Sunday about reports that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and at their possible deployment to the conflict zone of Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about reports of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea being sent to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone," said Stephane Dujarric, the U.N. chief's spokesman.

AFP
 

World News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

North Korea

Russia

Ukraine

Stephane Dujarric

