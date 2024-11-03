News
UN chief's 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia
World News
2024-11-03 | 15:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief's 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" on Sunday about reports that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and at their possible deployment to the conflict zone of Ukraine.
"The Secretary-General is very concerned about reports of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea being sent to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone," said Stephane Dujarric, the U.N. chief's spokesman.
AFP
World News
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
North Korea
Russia
Ukraine
Stephane Dujarric
