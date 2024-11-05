News
First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris
World News
2024-11-05 | 17:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris
Following are preliminary results from an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Results will be updated as additional poll responses are gathered.
Exit polls capture variations among turnout in various demographic groups, such as men vs. women voters or college-educated vs. non-college educated voters, and can provide insights into how turnout has changed from past elections. However they can move considerably from 5 pm throughout the night.
44% of voters nationwide said they had a favorable view of Trump, compared with 46% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 54% viewed him unfavorably, compared with 52% in 2020.
48% of voters nationwide said they had a favorable view of Harris, compared with 52% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 50% viewed her unfavorably, compared with 46% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.
73% of voters nationwide said they think democracy in the U.S. is threatened. 25% said it is secure.
31% of voters nationwide said the economy mattered most in deciding how to vote in the presidential election. 11% said immigration, 14% abortion, 35% the state of democracy, 4% foreign policy.
45% of voters nationwide said their family's financial situation was worse off than it was four years ago, compared with 20% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 24% said they were better off than they were four years ago, compared with 41% in 2020. 30% said their financial situation was unchanged.
51% of voters nationwide said they trust Trump more to handle the economy. 47% said they trust Harris more.
57% of voters nationwide said they didn't have a college degree, compared with 59% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 43% had a degree, compared with 41% in 2020.
53% of voters nationwide were women, compared with 52% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 47% were men, compared with 48% in 2020.
71% of voters nationwide were white, compared with 67% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 11% were Black, compared with 13% in 2020. 12% were Hispanic, compared with 13% in 2020.
34% of voters nationwide were white men, compared with 35% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 37% were white women, compared with 32% in 2020.
4% of voters nationwide were Black men, compared with 4% in 2020. 7% were Black women, compared with 8% in 2020.
6% of voters nationwide were Hispanic men, compared with 5% in 2020. 6% were Hispanic women, compared with 8% in 2020.
Reuters
World News
US
Exit
Poll
Donald Trump
Kamala Harris
Next
US Election Day polls open
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
Previous
