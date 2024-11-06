News
Fox News makes solo call of US election for Trump
World News
2024-11-06 | 01:57
Fox News makes solo call of US election for Trump
Fox News declared Donald Trump the winner of the U.S. presidential election early Wednesday, the only network to make the call, after projecting he would win key battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"Donald Trump elected as the next president of the United States," blared the front page of the Fox News website.
AFP
World News
Fox News
US
Election
Donald Trump
