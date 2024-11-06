Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, calling it "history's greatest comeback" and a new beginning in the U.S.-Israel alliance.



"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.





AFP