Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'

2024-11-06 | 03:17
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu congratulates Trump for &#39;history&#39;s greatest comeback&#39;
0min
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, calling it "history's greatest comeback" and a new beginning in the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.


