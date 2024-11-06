EU chief 'warmly' congratulates Trump, hails Europe-US partnership

2024-11-06 | 03:56
EU chief 'warmly' congratulates Trump, hails Europe-US partnership
EU chief 'warmly' congratulates Trump, hails Europe-US partnership

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, expressing hope that Washington and Brussels will work together on a "strong transatlantic agenda."

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.

"So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," von der Leyen wrote on X.


AFP

