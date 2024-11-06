Germany congratulates Trump, says it will remain 'reliable ally'

World News
2024-11-06 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany congratulates Trump, says it will remain &#39;reliable ally&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany congratulates Trump, says it will remain 'reliable ally'

Germany's foreign minister congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed election victory on Wednesday and pledged the country will remain "a close and reliable ally for the future American government."

Annalena Baerbock, just back from a visit to war-torn Ukraine, added in comments to the media that "Europeans will now have to assume even more responsibility for security policy."

AFP

World News

Germany

United States

Donald Trump

Election

President

LBCI Next
Qatar congratulates Trump, says to work together on regional 'security and stability'
Turkey's Erdogan congratulates his 'friend' Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:44

Trump says 'made history' with US presidential election

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
World News
12:06

Donald Trump says 'very confident' of victory after casting Election Day ballot

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03

Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:13

Kremlin says will judge Trump presidency on 'concrete steps'

LBCI
World News
04:51

South Korea's President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for 'brighter' alliance

LBCI
World News
04:47

Sisi congratulates Trump on winning US presidency

LBCI
World News
04:34

Germany's Scholz vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:34

Germany's Scholz vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-04

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Lebanon pledges full support for Resolution 1701 in talks with UNIFIL, U.S. Ambassador

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More