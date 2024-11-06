Palestinian president Abbas says expects Trump to back Palestinian 'aspirations'

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory Wednesday, expressing confidence he would support Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations" for statehood.



"We are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas said in a statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, reaffirming the Palestinian commitment to "the pursuit of freedom, self-determination, and statehood, in accordance with international law."



AFP