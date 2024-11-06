Iraq's PM congratulates Trump, says wants to boost US ties

2024-11-06 | 07:44
Iraq's PM congratulates Trump, says wants to boost US ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for winning the U.S. presidential election and said he wanted to strengthen ties with the United States.

"Iraq reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests," he said in a statement, adding, "We look forward to this new phase as a beginning to deepen cooperation across various sectors."

AFP
 

