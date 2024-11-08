News
Trump’s son-in-law Kushner rules out joining new administration: Financial Times
World News
2024-11-08 | 00:36
Trump’s son-in-law Kushner rules out joining new administration: Financial Times
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, will not return to the White House, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The report said Kushner could advise on Middle East policy, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Son in Law
New Administration
Jared Kushner
Middle East
Policy
