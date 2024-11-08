Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attacks on Israeli football fans from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam on Friday.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her outrage, saying, "I am appalled by the despicable attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam last night." She added that she had discussed the issue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.



Von der Leyen continued, "I strongly condemn these unacceptable actions. There is no place for antisemitism in Europe. We are committed to fighting all forms of hatred."



Reuters