Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

World News
2024-11-08 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Von der Leyen condemns attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attacks on Israeli football fans from Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam on Friday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her outrage, saying, "I am appalled by the despicable attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam last night." She added that she had discussed the issue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Von der Leyen continued, "I strongly condemn these unacceptable actions. There is no place for antisemitism in Europe. We are committed to fighting all forms of hatred."

Reuters

World News

European Commission

President

Ursula von der Leyen

Attacks

Israel

Football

Fans

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Amsterdam

LBCI Next
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace
Notre Dame bells ring out in Paris for first time since 2019 fire: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:51

German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"

LBCI
Middle East News
04:36

First Israeli plane departs for Amsterdam to collect fans after football clash

LBCI
World News
02:03

Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

LBCI
Middle East News
00:15

Netanyahu orders rescue planes for Israeli football fans after 'violent incident' in Amsterdam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Israel's PM orders Mossad to prepare plan to prevent unrest at sporting events

LBCI
World News
10:03

Sudan army government accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in two days

LBCI
World News
09:48

Top Russian, Ukrainian rights officials say met in Belarus

LBCI
World News
09:44

Germany's Scholz says open to discussions on election date

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Israel's PM orders Mossad to prepare plan to prevent unrest at sporting events

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:54

Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More