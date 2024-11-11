Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe”, the Post reported.

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war “within a day,” but did not explain how he would do so.



According to media reports, Trump had also spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.



On Friday, the Kremlin said Putin was ready to discuss Ukraine with Trump, but that did not mean he was willing to alter Moscow’s demands.



Reuters