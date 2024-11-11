Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post

World News
2024-11-11 | 00:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe”, the Post reported.
During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war “within a day,” but did not explain how he would do so.

According to media reports, Trump had also spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Kremlin said Putin was ready to discuss Ukraine with Trump, but that did not mean he was willing to alter Moscow’s demands.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

War

Escalation

LBCI Next
Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

UN warily awaits Donald Trump's return to power

LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-11-04

EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Germany warns Iran against any 'escalation' after Israeli strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador

LBCI
World News
07:02

Spain PM says 'political debate' over floods to follow recovery

LBCI
World News
05:54

Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call

LBCI
World News
03:22

COP29 must show global climate cooperation 'not down for the count': UN chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Israeli army claims Hezbollah bunker near Sahel Hospital holds half a billion dollars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More