Trump names New York Representative Elise Stefanik US ambassador to UN: US media

President-elect Donald Trump said he had offered Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in comments to U.S. media late Sunday.



"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to the New York Post.



AFP