Oil, gas 'gift of God,' Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan's president, whose country is hosting the COP29 climate talks, repeated his insistence that oil, gas, and other natural resources are a "gift of God."



"Quote me that I said that this is a gift of God," Ilham Aliyev told delegates at the talks in Baku, referring to resources including oil and gas and renewable energy sources.



"Countries should not be blamed for having them and should not be blamed for bringing these resources to the market because the market needs them."



AFP