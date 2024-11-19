The United States said Tuesday it recognizes opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as "president-elect" of Venezuela, four months after a disputed election in which incumbent Nicolas Maduro claimed victory amid accusations of fraud.



"The Venezuelan people spoke resoundingly on July 28 and made (Gonzalez Urrutia) the president-elect," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a post on X.



"Democracy demands respect for the will of the voters."



AFP