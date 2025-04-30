Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin

30-04-2025 | 05:30
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin is open to peace in Ukraine and intense work is going on with the United States, but the conflict is so complicated that the rapid progress which Washington wants is difficult to achieve, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The president remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Russia's aims must be achieved and that Moscow's preference was to achieve those aims peacefully.

He noted that Putin had expressed willingness for direct talks with Ukraine, but that there had been no answer yet from Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, we haven't heard any statements in this context from Kyiv. So we don't know whether Kyiv is ready or not," Peskov told reporters in English.


Reuers
 

World News

Putin

Ukraine

Peace

US

Kremlin

Russia

War

