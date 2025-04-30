News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin
World News
30-04-2025 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin is open to peace in Ukraine and intense work is going on with the United States, but the conflict is so complicated that the rapid progress which Washington wants is difficult to achieve, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
"The president remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov said that Russia's aims must be achieved and that Moscow's preference was to achieve those aims peacefully.
He noted that Putin had expressed willingness for direct talks with Ukraine, but that there had been no answer yet from Kyiv.
"Unfortunately, we haven't heard any statements in this context from Kyiv. So we don't know whether Kyiv is ready or not," Peskov told reporters in English.
Reuers
World News
Putin
Ukraine
Peace
US
Kremlin
Russia
War
Next
Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
World News
2025-04-21
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
0
World News
2025-04-17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
World News
2025-04-17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
0
World News
2025-03-13
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out
World News
2025-03-13
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says details need to be sorted out
0
World News
2025-02-18
Putin is serious about negotiating peace in Ukraine: Kremlin
World News
2025-02-18
Putin is serious about negotiating peace in Ukraine: Kremlin
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:08
Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15
World News
06:08
Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15
0
World News
05:23
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
World News
05:23
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
0
World News
04:05
Russia begins building road bridge to North Korea: PM
World News
04:05
Russia begins building road bridge to North Korea: PM
0
World News
03:50
China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
World News
03:50
China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Mediators fear collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement, say Egyptian security sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
3
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
4
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
5
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More