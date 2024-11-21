ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants

2024-11-21 | 12:27
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants

The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor, on Thursday, urged the body's 124 members to act on arrest warrants issued against Israel's prime minister and former defense minister, plus Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif.

"I appeal to all States Parties to live up to their commitment to the Rome Statute by respecting and complying with these judicial orders," said Karim Khan in a statement.

AFP
 

