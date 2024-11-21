News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants
World News
2024-11-21 | 12:27
ICC prosecutor calls on members to comply with arrest warrants
The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor, on Thursday, urged the body's 124 members to act on arrest warrants issued against Israel's prime minister and former defense minister, plus Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif.
"I appeal to all States Parties to live up to their commitment to the Rome Statute by respecting and complying with these judicial orders," said Karim Khan in a statement.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
International Criminal Court
Israel
Hamas
Karim Khan
