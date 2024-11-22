Sweden not intimidated by Putin's warning to West: Defense minister

Sweden will not be intimidated by Russia's provocations, Defense Minister Pal Jonson said Friday after President Vladimir Putin hinted at strikes on Western countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.



"The Russian escalation and provocation that we've been noticing recently is an attempt to scare us from supporting Ukraine, and that will fail. This will not happen," Jonson told reporters at a joint press conference in Stockholm with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

AFP