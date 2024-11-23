News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman
World News
2024-11-23 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman
NATO chief Mark Rutte held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on the "global security issues facing the alliance", a spokeswoman said Saturday.
The meeting took place on Friday in Palm Beach, Farah Dakhlallah said in a statement. In his first term Trump aggressively pushed Europe to step up defense spending and questioned the fairness of the NATO transatlantic alliance.
AFP
World News
NATO
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
United States
Mpox still a health emergency: WHO
Previous
