NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman

2024-11-23 | 02:28
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman
NATO chief Mark Rutte met Donald Trump in Florida: Bloc spokesman

NATO chief Mark Rutte held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on the "global security issues facing the alliance", a spokeswoman said Saturday.

The meeting took place on Friday in Palm Beach, Farah Dakhlallah said in a statement. In his first term Trump aggressively pushed Europe to step up defense spending and questioned the fairness of the NATO transatlantic alliance.
 
