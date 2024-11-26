Trump says will sign 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada on first day

Donald Trump vowed Monday to impose a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada as one of his first actions upon becoming U.S. president in January.



"This Tariff will remain in effect until Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page without mentioning the trilateral free trade agreement that both countries share with the United States.



AFP