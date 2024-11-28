Venezuela slams US sanctions as 'desperate act' against 'patriots'

Venezuela on Wednesday slammed fresh U.S. sanctions against 21 top security and cabinet officials in the government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose reelection was widely disputed, as a "desperate act" taken against "patriots."



Venezuela "rejects with the utmost firmness" the latest sanctions of the "outgoing U.S. government against the Venezuelan people and, in particular, a group of patriots who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding peace, stability, economic recovery and national unity in the face of fascist violence," a foreign ministry statement said.



AFP