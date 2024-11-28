Venezuela slams US sanctions as 'desperate act' against 'patriots'

World News
2024-11-28 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela slams US sanctions as &#39;desperate act&#39; against &#39;patriots&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela slams US sanctions as 'desperate act' against 'patriots'

Venezuela on Wednesday slammed fresh U.S. sanctions against 21 top security and cabinet officials in the government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose reelection was widely disputed, as a "desperate act" taken against "patriots."

Venezuela "rejects with the utmost firmness" the latest sanctions of the "outgoing U.S. government against the Venezuelan people and, in particular, a group of patriots who have dedicated themselves to safeguarding peace, stability, economic recovery and national unity in the face of fascist violence," a foreign ministry statement said.

AFP

World News

Venezuela

United States

Sanctions

Nicolas Maduro

LBCI Next
Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump
Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

Venezuela rejects US sanctions as 'crime of aggression'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

LBCI
World News
10:56

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

LBCI
World News
2024-11-19

US recognizes Venezuela opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role

LBCI
World News
02:49

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

LBCI
World News
02:34

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
World News
02:25

US urges Ukraine to lower fighting age to 18 to bolster ranks against Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UNIFIL welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation of Resolution 1701 - Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel

LBCI
World News
02:49

China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More