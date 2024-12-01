New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

2024-12-01 | 04:17
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

The EU's new foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday warned Georgian authorities over violence against demonstrators protesting the government's decision to shelve its bid to join the bloc.

"It is clear that using violence against peaceful protesters is not acceptable, and the Georgian government should respect the will of the Georgian people," Kallas told journalists.

AFP
 

