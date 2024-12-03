News
South Korea president announces emergency martial law
World News
2024-12-03 | 08:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea president announces emergency martial law
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared emergency martial law, saying the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces."
"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements [...] I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol
North Korea
