South Korea president announces emergency martial law

2024-12-03 | 08:49
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared emergency martial law, saying the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces."

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements [...] I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

AFP
 

