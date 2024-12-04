Russia says hopes South Korean events will not destabilize peninsula

2024-12-04 | 04:05
Russia says hopes South Korean events will not destabilize peninsula
Russia says hopes South Korean events will not destabilize peninsula

Russia, a close ally of North Korea, said Wednesday that it hoped South Korea's dramatic short-lived declaration of martial law would not affect the stability of the Korean peninsula.

"We are watching with worry the tragic events that are developing in South Korea. We are counting on them not to reflect on the social-political situation as a whole on the Korean peninsula," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

AFP

