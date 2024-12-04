News
France's hard left urges Macron to resign, hold early presidential elections
2024-12-04 | 15:12
France's hard left urges Macron to resign, hold early presidential elections
France's hard left on Wednesday urged President Emmanuel Macron to resign and hold early presidential elections after lawmakers voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
"We are now calling on Macron to go," Mathilde Panot, the head of the parliamentary faction of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party told reporters, urging "early presidential elections" to solve a deepening political crisis.
AFP
