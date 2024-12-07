Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap

Nearly 150,000 people attended a rally outside South Korea's parliament Saturday, Yonhap reported, demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol step down as lawmakers inside struggled to muster the votes to impeach him.



"Police estimated that around 149,000 people had joined the gathering as of 5:30 pm (0830 GMT) while organizers claimed the turnout was one million," Yonhap said.



AFP