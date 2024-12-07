Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap

World News
2024-12-07 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap

Nearly 150,000 people attended a rally outside South Korea's parliament Saturday, Yonhap reported, demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol step down as lawmakers inside struggled to muster the votes to impeach him.

"Police estimated that around 149,000 people had joined the gathering as of 5:30 pm (0830 GMT) while organizers claimed the turnout was one million," Yonhap said.

AFP

World News

South Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol

Yonhap

LBCI Next
South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote
Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korea ruling party agrees to oppose Yoon impeachment: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korean President's aides offer to resign en masse over martial law declaration: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
05:56

South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote

LBCI
World News
2024-12-06

Nobel winner Han Kang 'shocked' by South Korea's political crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:44

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

LBCI
World News
07:17

US envoy Hochstein urges support for Lebanese army amid regional instability

LBCI
World News
05:56

South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote

LBCI
World News
02:34

Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More