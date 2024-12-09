US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House

World News
2024-12-09 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House

U.S. officials are communicating with people in Syria to seek information about Austin Tice, an American journalist captured there more than 12 years ago, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"This is a top priority for us - to find Austin Tice, to locate the prison where he may be held, get him out, get him home safely to his family," Sullivan said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

""We are talking through the Turks and others to people on the ground in Syria to say, 'Help us with this. Help us get Austin Tice home.'"

Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was 31 when he was abducted in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted by Syrian rebels who seized the capital Damascus on Sunday. Syria had denied he was being held.



Reuters

World News

US

Journalist

Austin Tice

Syria

Prisons

White House

LBCI Next
South Korean opposition accuses ruling party of 'second coup'
US military says it carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

LBCI
World News
2024-12-08

Biden to meet with national security advisors on Syria: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Biden monitoring 'extraordinary events' in Syria, White House says

LBCI
World News
14:45

Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:45

Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department

LBCI
World News
14:17

ISIS may seek to rebuild capabilities in Syria, Blinken cautions

LBCI
World News
13:57

Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

LBCI
World News
12:11

UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Families seek answers: Syrians search for loved ones missing in Assad's jails

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More