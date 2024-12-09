US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House

U.S. officials are communicating with people in Syria to seek information about Austin Tice, an American journalist captured there more than 12 years ago, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.



"This is a top priority for us - to find Austin Tice, to locate the prison where he may be held, get him out, get him home safely to his family," Sullivan said on ABC's "Good Morning America."



""We are talking through the Turks and others to people on the ground in Syria to say, 'Help us with this. Help us get Austin Tice home.'"



Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was 31 when he was abducted in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted by Syrian rebels who seized the capital Damascus on Sunday. Syria had denied he was being held.







Reuters