Trump says will meet N.Korea's Kim 'someday'

25-08-2025 | 12:51
Trump says will meet N.Korea's Kim 'someday'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he would "at some point" meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader with whom he shared several personal encounters in his first term in office.

"Someday I'll see him," Trump told reporters when asked if he would meet Kim again, ahead of a visit to the White House by South Korea's new President Lee Jae Myung. "We will meet at some point."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Kim Jong Un

North Korea

