ISIS may seek to rebuild capabilities in Syria, Blinken cautions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ISIS will try to use this period to re-establish capabilities in Syria but the United States will not let that happen.



He added that Syrian people will have to be the ones to choose their future and that the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad is a great opportunity but also carries considerable risk.



Blinken said the United States welcomes statements by rebel leaders on forming an inclusive government but the real measure will be commitment to do so.



Reuters