China's Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'

World News
2024-12-10 | 00:59
0min
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Tuesday that a trade war with the United States would result in "no winners," state media said, ahead of next month's inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

"Tariff wars, trade wars, and technology wars go against historical trends and economic rules, and there will be no winners," Xi said of China-US relations while meeting several heads of multilateral financial institutions in Beijing, according to broadcaster CCTV.

AFP

