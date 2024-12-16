Trump calls rebellion in Syria 'unfriendly takeover' by Turkey

President-elect Donald Trump characterized the rebel ouster of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad by Ankara-backed rebels as an "unfriendly takeover" by U.S. ally Turkey as he addressed the conflict at a news conference Monday.



"I think Turkey is very smart... Turkey did an unfriendly takeover, without a lot of lives being lost. I can say that Assad was a butcher, what he did to children," Trump told reporters at his residence in Florida.





AFP