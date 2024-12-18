Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

2024-12-18
Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says
Trump should be active on UN rights body to counter China, US envoy says

A U.S. envoy told Reuters that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team should stay active at the United Nations Human Rights Council, partly to counter what she described as China's "dangerous" influence.

In his first term, Trump quit the Geneva-based body, citing an anti-Israel bias. The U.S. rejoined in 2022 under Trump's successor, Joe Biden. 

Michele Taylor, who has been Washington's envoy to the council since, said it was important to stay engaged and that she planned to make this case to Trump's team as part of the handover.

"All of our priorities that are addressed at the council deserve to have the United States' voice," Taylor told Reuters in an interview.

"Our understanding is that human rights belong to individuals and China would really like to see that norm changing," she said. 

"I think it's very dangerous," she added, expressing concerns that China's view could be used, for example, to justify arbitrary detentions.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

UN Envoy

China

Influence

