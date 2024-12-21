Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack

2024-12-21 | 12:17
Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack
Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called the deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, a "despicable and dark event," adding that Washington was in contact with German officials.

"The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Germany grieving the terrible attack," Biden said in a statement. 

"No community -- and no family -- should have to endure such a despicable and dark event, especially just days before a holiday of joy and peace."

AFP
 

