Putin says Slovakia offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

2024-12-26 | 12:32
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Slovakia had offered to be a "platform" for possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, nearly three years since the launch of Moscow's offensive.

Putin told a press conference that Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico "said that if there are any negotiations, they would be happy to provide the country as a platform", and added that Russia was "not against it".

AFP

