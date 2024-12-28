Putin tells Azerbaijan leader Russian air defense active during time of plane landing: Kremlin

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev that Russian air defense was active when an Azerbaijani Airlines plane tried to land in Grozny before it crashed in a phone call Saturday, the Kremlin said.



"During this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones, and Russian air defense was repelling these attacks," the Kremlin said Putin told Aliyev, without saying that Russian air defense hit the plane.



AFP