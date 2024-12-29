Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev accused Moscow on Sunday of having tried to hide the cause of a deadly jet crash this week and called for Russia to admit "guilt" in the disaster, saying the plane was mistakenly shot down.



Aliyev said Baku regretted that Moscow "put forward theories" that "clearly showed the Russian side wanted to cover" up the issue.



"Admitting guilt, apologizing in a timely manner to Azerbaijan, which is considered a friendly country, and informing the public about this –- all these were measures and steps that should have been taken."



AFP