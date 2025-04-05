News
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
World News
05-04-2025 | 04:45
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday, as the visiting U.N. aid chief praised humanitarian and community groups for leading the aid response.
The leader of the military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, was back in the capital Naypyitaw after a rare foreign trip to attend a summit in Bangkok of South and Southeast Asian nations, where he also met separately with the leaders of Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and India.
Reuters
World News
Myanmar
Earthquake
Death
Toll
