Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354

World News
05-04-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354

The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday, as the visiting U.N. aid chief praised humanitarian and community groups for leading the aid response.

The leader of the military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, was back in the capital Naypyitaw after a rare foreign trip to attend a summit in Bangkok of South and Southeast Asian nations, where he also met separately with the leaders of Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and India.


Reuters 
 

World News

Myanmar

Earthquake

Death

Toll

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Myanmar quake death toll rises over 3,000

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 1,644

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,000: Junta

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 2,886, Xinhua reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

LBCI
World News
11:27

Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal

LBCI
World News
09:07

Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge

LBCI
World News
08:59

NATO chief says trade dispute should be kept 'separate' from defense

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanese PM calls Israeli strike Beirut's suburbs a 'blatant violation of Resolution 1701'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-04

US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More