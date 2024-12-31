President Xi says China must implement 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 2025: State media reports

President Xi Jinping said China must put "more proactive" macroeconomic policies in place next year, state media reported, as he addressed a top political body on New Year's Eve.



"We must... further comprehensively deepen reform, expand high-level opening up, better coordinate development and security, (and) implement more proactive and effective macroeconomic policies," state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at a New Year's tea party.



AFP