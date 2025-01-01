Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

2025-01-01 | 09:11
Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports
Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

The man suspected of killing and injuring dozens of people when he drove his pick-up truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans is dead, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

CNN and NBC News cited unnamed sources saying the suspect, who initially fled after exchanging gunfire with police, had since died. Police did not immediately comment on the reports.

