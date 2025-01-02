Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI

2025-01-02 | 00:02
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI
Death toll rises to 15 in New Orleans truck-ramming attack: FBI

At least 15 people have died in a truck-ramming attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday, lifting the earlier toll of 10 killed during New Year celebrations.

An FBI official confirmed the toll citing figures from the coroner's office when contacted by AFP by telephone.

