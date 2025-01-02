Taiwan reports first Chinese 'combat patrol' of the New Year

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday that Chinese warplanes and warships had carried out the first "combat patrol" around the island of the New Year after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again expressed willingness to talk to Beijing.



China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, sends its military into the skies and waters near the island on an almost daily basis and holds what Taiwan calls "joint combat readiness patrols" several times a month.



Taiwan's defense ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" around Taiwan in conjunction with Chinese warships starting Thursday morning.



It said the Chinese aircraft flew in the airspace to the north, west, southwest, and east of Taiwan and that Taiwanese forces were dispatched to keep watch.



China's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters