Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

World News
2025-01-02 | 02:34
High views
0min
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

The Ukrainian air force said on Thursday that it shot down 47 Russian drones overnight.

Of 72 drones launched, 24 “imitator drones” had not reached their targets, the air force added. One drone remained in Ukrainian airspace on Thursday morning.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Drones

Russia

War

