North Korea earlier this week conducted the first test-firing of the weapons system of the new "Choe Hyon-class" warship it recently unveiled, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.



Cruise and anti-air missiles were launched and artillery fired as part of the test-firing attended by leader Kim Jong Un and senior officials, the report said.



The time has come for North Korea's navy to choose to accelerate nuclear armament for maritime sovereignty and for the sake of national defense, Kim was quoted as saying.



The intelligence agencies of South Korea and the U.S. were closely monitoring North Korea's shipbuilding activities, an official at Seoul's defence ministry said.







Reuters