Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

2025-01-05 | 06:08
LBCI
Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington
2min
Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, chef Jose Andres, actor Michael J. Fox and conservationist Jane Goodall on Saturday in one of his final official acts in office.

Biden, a Democrat who leaves the White House on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, also gave what is considered the highest U.S. civilian honor to humanitarian and U2 singer Bono, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, "Science Guy" Bill Nye, actor Denzel Washington, basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Others receiving the honor at the White House included Tim Gill, an LGBT activist; David Rubenstein, a philanthropist and co-founder of The Carlyle Group; and George Stevens Jr., a writer and director who founded the American Film Institute.

International soccer star Lionel Messi, who did not attend the ceremony, also received the award. White House officials said the Argentinian player had a scheduling conflict. Investor and philanthropist George Soros also received the award but did not attend the ceremony. His son Alex accepted it in his place.

Biden also awarded the Medal of Freedom posthumously to Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights activist; Ash Carter, a former secretary of defense; Robert F. Kennedy, a former attorney general and U.S. senator and brother of President John F. Kennedy; and George Romney, a businessman and former governor of Michigan and secretary of Housing and Urban Development. His son, Senator Mitt Romney, accepted on his behalf.

Biden called the group of recipients "truly extraordinary people" who gave their efforts to shaping the cause and culture of America.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Medal of Freedom

Hillary Clinton

White House

Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-10-08

Thousands flee Hurricane Milton, leading to traffic jams and fuel shortages

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

