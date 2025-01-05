Farmers' convoys head for Paris to restart protest movement

Convoys of farmers set off on Sunday to try to block roads around Paris in protest against what they say is unfair competition from overseas and excessive regulation.



Farmers from France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, led European-wide protests at the start of 2024, but demonstrations fizzled out as the year went on.



However, a move last month by the EU and South American nations in the Mercosur bloc to announce an agreement in principle on a free trade deal has given new impetus to French farmers opposed to the Mercosur deal.



French farmers also remain unhappy about regulation which they say is hitting their profits. Farming trade union officials are due to meet French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Jan. 13 to express their concerns.







