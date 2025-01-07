US determines Sudan's RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader

2025-01-07 | 10:50
US determines Sudan&#39;s RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader
US determines Sudan's RSF committed genocide, imposes sanctions on leader

The United States determined on Tuesday that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan and it imposed sanctions on the group's leader over a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the RSF and aligned militias had continued to direct attacks against civilians, adding that they had systematically murdered men and boys on an ethnic basis and had deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of sexual violence.

The militias have also targeted fleeing civilians and murdered innocent people escaping conflict, Blinken said.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities," Blinken added.

Washington announced sanctions on the leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, barring him from traveling to the United States and freezing any U.S. assets he might hold.

"For nearly two years, Hemedti’s RSF has engaged in a brutal armed conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces for control of Sudan, killing tens of thousands, displacing 12 million Sudanese, and triggering widespread starvation," the Treasury Department said in a separate statement.



Reuters
 

World News

US

Sudan

RSF

Genocide

Sanctions

Leader

