South Korea Yoon's lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports

World News
2025-01-12 | 00:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea Yoon&#39;s lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korea Yoon's lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend the first formal trial hearing to determine if he will be removed from office or reinstated because of concerns about his safety, Yonhap News reported, citing his lawyer.

The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is planning a new attempt to take Yoon into custody over a separate case relating to his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December.

Reuters

World News

South Korea

Lawyer

President

Impeachment

Trial

LBCI Next
Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza
Los Angeles fires death toll rises to 16
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

Lawyer for South Korea's Yoon says impeached president in official residence

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korea opposition says will start impeachment proceedings unless President resigns

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

South Korea presidential security chief resigns

LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

South Korea presidential security chief warns against violent attempt to arrest Yoon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

German FM says sanctions on Assad allies who "committed grave crimes" should continue

LBCI
World News
03:38

Malala Yousafzai tells Muslim leaders not to 'legitimize' Taliban

LBCI
World News
03:35

Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
00:25

Los Angeles fires death toll rises to 16

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-30

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-08

Air raid sirens sound in Hanita, Shlomi, and multiple locations in north Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-07

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-26

Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More