South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will not attend the first formal trial hearing to determine if he will be removed from office or reinstated because of concerns about his safety, Yonhap News reported, citing his lawyer.



The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is planning a new attempt to take Yoon into custody over a separate case relating to his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December.



Reuters