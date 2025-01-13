US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin

2025-01-13 | 05:05
US sanctions will &#39;destabilize&#39; energy market: Kremlin
US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday that the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector would "destabilize" the global energy market, after Washington imposed punitive measures on Russian company Gazprom Neft.

"Such decisions cannot but lead to a certain destabilization of the global energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

