US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin
World News
2025-01-13 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin
The Kremlin said Monday that the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector would "destabilize" the global energy market, after Washington imposed punitive measures on Russian company Gazprom Neft.
"Such decisions cannot but lead to a certain destabilization of the global energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
AFP
World News
United States
Sanctions
Russia
Energy
